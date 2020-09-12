Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Global  
 

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 03 will inaugurate the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang at 10 am.

Atal Tunnel, at more than 9 km length, is the longest highway tunnel in the world.

The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.


