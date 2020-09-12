Rajnath Singh tours Atal Tunnel in Rohtang ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding to it, he said "It's a moment of joy for the people of HP. 200 people will be present at event" He said, "We've made all preparations and we're waiting for Prime Minister. Defence Minister will arrive here shortly and PM will reach tomorrow. It's a moment of joy for the people of Himachal Pradesh. This is a historical moment. 200 people will be present at event. PM is sending out a message that how close Himachal is, to his heart. He's appearing physically for a development project, after 7 months. The tunnel holds great significance in the light of situation with neighbouring countries."Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel on October 03.
Atal tunnel in Himalayas is ready to open soon. "With this tunnel 46 kilometer is reduced and the saving of time is four hours. Lahaul and Spiti is getting all weather connectivity," said Colonel Parikshit Mehra said Director of Atal Tunnel Project. The Tunnel has been named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (previously known as Rohtang Tunnel). Highway tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway. The tunnel being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 11 said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ADGP N Venugopal will probe the fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. "Five people have been arrested in fake degrees scam at Manav Bharti University in Solan. An SIT was formed in the chairmanship of Solan Superintendent of Police. Today, I have decided to constitute an SIT led by ADGP (CID) N Venugopal to probe this case," said CM Thakur.
PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent. It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act. An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund. Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed Union Minister Anurag Thakur's behaviour in Lok Sabha as unparliamentarily. Tharoor said, "Instead of answering objection raised on PM CARES Fund, Union Minister Anurag Thakur proceeded to deliver political speech in worst possible taste and started attacking everybody from Gandhi, Nehru to present-day Gandhi family which was not relevant. "Two times the house has been adjourned as neither they are apologizing nor we will let the house to do business as usual. Whatever is happening right now is injustice and unparliamentarily behaviour," he added.
The Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, demanded for justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hathras gang-rape case, where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped. "When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the Hathras case? PM Modi says that one should not beat Dalits. Today we will come to you to demand justice at India Gate at 5pm in the evening. Your (PM's) silence on the case is dangerous for society. You have to answer and provide her justice."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October. While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel. He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan. It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas. With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity. It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former union minister Major (Retd) Jaswant Singh passed away at the age of 82 on September 27. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a..