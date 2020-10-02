Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News
Hathras Gangrape: UP top cop to finally pay visit; Smriti Irani says Rahul's visit to Hathras is for politics not justice; PM Modi inaugurates Atal tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh; UK report claims covid-19 vaccine roll-out can be within 3 months; Donald Trump is undergoing Remdesivir therapy for Covid treatment; NASA launches SS Kalpana Chawla Cygnus to International Space Station #AtalTunnel #Hathras #DonaldTrump