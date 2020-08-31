Netflix's 'Social Dilemma' Might Be Required Viewing
Rusty Gatenby covers some of the latest home-viewing options (4:34).
WCCO This Morning - October 2, 2020
Top 10 Maddening Things About The Social DilemmaSocial media has completely overtaken our lives. For this list, WatchMojo founder and CEO Ashkan Karbasfrooshan looks at arguments, counterarguments and frustrations relating to Netflix's docudrama..
Netflix movie 'The Social Dilemma' features OmahanNetflix movie 'The Social Dilemma' features Omahan
Some major Netflix movies are dropping in SeptemberIf you're out of Netflix to binge, these 4 Netflix original series and movies are coming in September.