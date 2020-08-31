Global  
 

Netflix's 'Social Dilemma' Might Be Required Viewing

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:34s - Published
Rusty Gatenby covers some of the latest home-viewing options (4:34).

WCCO This Morning - October 2, 2020


