Stimulus Check Latest: Revised HEROES Act, Passed By House, Includes $1200 Payment; $600 Additional Unemployment

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:59s - Published
A second stimulus bill is still a possibility, even with time running short before the election.

On Monday of this week, House Democrats unveiled a revised stimulus bill that would ease many of the challenges struggling Americans are facing during the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Johnston reports.


