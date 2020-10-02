Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Fox News Paid Off Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Harassment Accuser

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Report: Fox News Paid Off Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Harassment Accuser

Report: Fox News Paid Off Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Harassment Accuser

The network reportedly offered hush money to one of former host’s assistants for accusing her ex-boss of sexual harassment.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A sexual harassment allegation against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's campaign fundraiser, reportedly led to her Fox News ouster and a $4 million out-of-court settlement

According to Jane Mayer's New Yorker report, Kimberly Guilfoyle forced her assistant to view...
Business Insider - Published

New Report Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox After $4M Settlement with Assistant, Who Alleged Graphic Sexual Harassment

New Report Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox After $4M Settlement with Assistant, Who Alleged Graphic Sexual Harassment Ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly forced out of the network under a cloud of scandal...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 9/30/20 [Video]

FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 9/30/20

Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them?

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:47Published
Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million? [Video]

Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million?

Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant upward of $4 million. According to CNN the payoff was to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published