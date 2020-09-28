One-year-old baby visits a 101-year-old family member Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:27s - Published 1 minute ago One-year-old baby visits a 101-year-old family member This cute video posted by a proud mum shows her one-year old son meeting a family member who is exactly 100 years older.The youngster is reportedly the youngest in the family group who like many other families at this time of year has the opportunity to meet his many relatives as part of the Chinese mid Autumn Festival.And the mother decided to take this picture of the moment her son, aged one, met the relative who is a century older when they got together in the city of Dongying, Shandong, an eastern Chinese province on the Yellow sea.On the video the eldest and the youngest were shaking hands, sharing snacks, playing and enjoying this historic moment in the family.In her excitement at posting online, the mother neglected to mention the relationship between the two, but it was widely shared on Chinese social media platforms as people jokingly named the moment the “century apart handshake”.Others also have sent blessings hoping that the elderly will live a long and healthy life and that child will grow up and thrive.The Mid-Autumn Festival is also called the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival. It traditionally falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, which is in September or early October in the Gregorian calendar.In China, it's a reunion time for families, just like Thanksgiving. 0

