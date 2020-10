[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's gender, age and weight are all factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said on Friday.

India's Covid-19 death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data..

President Donald Trump went ahead with campaign events in New Jersey apparently knowing that aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19.

The president's diagnosis sparked a flurry of well-wishes from other officials – some of whom have battled coronavirus themselves.

Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.

