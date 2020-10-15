FOR BRI 10-22-2020 Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 days ago FOR BRI 10-22-2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend First at four. An emergency landing happens at the rochester international airport. I'm kimt news 3's calyn thompson live with what caused the pilot to land here./// ?i'm tracking the rest of our dark and damp thursday, along with what we can expect before the weekend. Is more rain in sight? I've got the answer./// "the state of iowa is implementing a new system to track rape kits. I'm kimt news 3's alex jirgens ? "* i'll have the details of the track? "*kit system coming up." A murder charge is dropped for former minneapolis police officer in the george floyd case. The charges he still faces and charges the judge isn't dropping for the other officers./// as the pandemic lingers so does its impact on the travel and hospitality industries. I'm kimt news three's jessica bringe live with how the decrease in travel through r? "*s? "*t is impacting roches tourism industry. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 first at 4. I'm katie lange and i'm amy fleming this afternoon we're continuing our coverage of a breaking story we first brought you this morning. An aircraft is on the ground safely after requesting an emergency landing at rochester international airport. Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live now from r? "*s?*t after hearing from both the airport and airline. Calyn ? "* what do we know at this hour?xxx amy and katie ? "* that aircraft is right behind me still on the tarmac at r? "*s? "*t. I'm learning more about what caused the emergency landing. It landed at 7:20 this morning. It was traveling from st. Louis to minneapolis? "*st. Paul international airport. I received a statement from the airline that says the flight diverted to rochester due to a smoky odor in the cabin. R? "**t executive director john reed tells me this is a rare occurance, but they were prepared.xxx we train regularly for aircraft incidents, it's part of our regulatory requirement. Great crews here at rst, great hard working people who do that function, and great support from city of rochester fire as well as mayo ems the more than 40 people onboard did not require any medical attention. The passengers were bussed to minneapolis earlier today. Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt thanks calyn. No word yet on when the aircraft will be moved from r? "*s? "*t./// in related airport and hospitality news.. R? "*s? "*t providing an update on how they're rebounding during the on? "* going covid? "*19 pandem and the ripple effect that's having on rochester's tourism industry . Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown.. Jessica how is the airport impacting the tourism industry? Katie and amy ? "* the airport acts as a direct vein to the heart of downtown..hel ping to get many of mayo clinics patients into the area to shop..dine and of course stay at hotels in rochester. During a hospitality first webinar earlier today ? "* r? "*s? "*t how it's seeing about 25% capacity at the airport which is at or right below the national average. R? "*s? "*t s many of those visitors are mayo clinic patients so taking care of medical passengers is a priority for the airport as it works to recover.. And contribute to the economic recovery of other local when they arrive in rochester as a visitor they obviously need a place to stay, they need a place to eat and be taken care of too so being aligned with the hospitality industry is really important to us. Another topic covered during the webinar centered on outdoor winter dining ? "* the city of rochester is working to set up temporary structures to make sure restaurants have expanded dining options. Live in rochester? "* thank you jessica. The city of rochester also says public works teams are beginning to move barriers out in front of restaurant spaces to clear spaces during the winter season. Stormteam 3 welcome back? "* its chilly? "*? "* rainy? "*? "*a from tuesday is melting. Kimt stormteam 3 meteorloigist sara knox joins us now. Sara it's been a mixed bag this week. What are you tracking now? Live tonight: scattered showers ending, mostly cloudy, breezy lows: low to mid 30s winds: nw 15? "*20 mph friday: mostly cloudy highs: upper 30s wind: nw 15? "*25 mph friday night: mostly cloudy lows: near 20 winds: nnw 5? "*20 mph breaking news? "* the judge in the george floyd case is dropping one of the murder charges for former minneapolis police officer derek chauvin, who continues to face a more serious murder charge, along with a manslaughter charge. The charges for the other three officers in the case also stand. Hennepin county judge peter cahill is dismissing chauvin's third? "* degree murder charge, but denied a request to dismiss the ex? "* officer's more serios second? "*degree unintentional murder charge. His second? "*degree manslaughter charge also remains. According to the court documents, probable cause does not exist for the third? "* degree murder charge against chauvin. The judge decided that state law is clear that the actions must put others at risk, and that because chauvin's actions only focused on floyd, the third? "*degree murder charge doesn't apply. Cahill also rules he will not dismiss aiding and abetting charges from the other three officers ? $ tou thao, thomas lane and j. Alexander kueng. The attorneys for those former officers argues lack of probable also breaking this afternoon? *- minnesota governor tim walz is activating the minnesota national guard to assist local law enforcement in public safety efforts in the greater twin cities metropolitan area following the developments in the george floyd case. Governor walz says he wants to remind minnesotans that today's ruling marks a positive step in the path toward justice for george floyd. The minnesota national guard is currently mobilizing 100 national guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services. Every 73 seconds in the u? "*s*- someone commits a sexual assault ? "* according to the rape ? "* abuse and incest national network. Many survivors may not be aware of whether or not their rape kit has been tested. Now ? "* the state of iowa is implementing a tracking system. Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city with the details on the changes. Alex?xxx amy and katie ? "* this system can help give survivors some sense of peace of mind in hopes of bringing their abuser to justice. Iowa attorney general tom miller commissioned stacs d? "*n? "*a develop a tracking system last year. Now ? "* the track? "*kit system will follow the kit from collection at the hospital ? "* to pick up by law enforcement ? "* delivery to the crime lab for analysis and back to law enforcement. Matty tate smith with the iowa coalition against sexaul assault says the tracking expands the level of transparency ? "* which before*- was barely "as you can imagine, this can cause additional unnecessary anxiety and confusion for survivors, so with that being said, we commend the iowa attorney general's office for taking the initiative to develop a system that empowers survivors by putting control back into a victim's hands." Iowa is now the 7th state to use the track? "* kit system. What's interesting is that iowa is the first to allow sexual assault nurse examiners to scan these kits using the cameras on their phones ? "* which can save valuable time. Live in mason city? "*alex jirgens thank you alex. The crime victim assistance division received a nearly 800 thousand dollar grant from the u? "*s department of justice to develop and implement the system./// halloween is 9 days away and parents have questions. Hear a mayo clinic doctor outline how your family can have a safe halloween. Donald trump and joe biden take the debate stage for the second and final time. I'm skyler henry with a look at what to expect tonight. Time magazine wants you know your voice and vote counts. A look at the significant change they're making to





