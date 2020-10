Sen. Mike Lee Maskless Before Coronavirus Diagnosis Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 11:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Sen. Mike Lee Maskless Before Coronavirus Diagnosis Just one day before testing positive for COVID-19, Utah Republican Mike Lee spoke without a mask at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, potentially exposing his colleagues to the deadly disease. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Utah Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus 5 days after attending White House event announcing Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett The Republican attended events at the White House and Capitol Hill this week where he was...

Business Insider - Published 47 minutes ago







Tweets about this