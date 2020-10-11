Amy Coney Barret's Supreme Court Confirmations Begin

Global  
 

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett kicked off on Monday morning,

New at noon--- judge amy coney barrett arrived on capitol hill today for the*first day of senate judiciary committee confirmation hearings ---on her nomination to the supreme court..... while the white house is pushing to have her confirmed before election day --- democrats argue her nomination would lead to an imbalance in the high court positions.... natalie brand takes a look at the fast track confirmation hearings for the vacant supreme court seat.

(track #1)supreme court nominee amy coney barrett wore a mask as she appeared before the senate judiciary committee for day one of her confirmation hearings.

(sot graham)?this is going to be a long contentious week?

(track 2)in her prepared remarks, judge barrett credited the late conservative justice antonin scalia with shaping her judicial philosophy -- saying "a judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were" (track #3)republicans cited her qualifications as they try to push through her nomination with less than a month to go before the election.

(sot sen.

John cornyn/r- texas)throughou t your impressive carreer you've earned the respect of those who share your view as well as those who do not.

(track 4)but democrats say with millions of votes already cast &amp; the vacancy shouldn be filled until the election is decided, especially with the future of the affordable care act and abortion rights at stake.

(sot feinstein)i believe we should not be moving forward not until the next president has taken office (bridge natalie brand/cbs news, capitol hill) several coronavirus precautions are in place here at the capitol..

Including using in a larger hearing room to comply with social distancing.

Two judiciary committee members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

(track #5)republican senators mike lee and thom tillis's cases are both linked to judge barrettnomination ceremony at the white house.

Lee is attending the hearing in person with clearance from his doctor.

(sot sen.

Mike lee/r-utah)you're not a policy maker you're a judge (track 6) if confirmed, the federal appeals court judge and notre dame law school professor would be the first mother of school aged children to sit on the high court.

Natalie brand, cbs news capitol hill.

The hearings are expected to last four days... today is opening statements-- while tomorrow begins questioning.




