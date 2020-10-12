SCOTUS - Amy Coney Barret Nomination 10.15.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

The latest on the supreme court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

The senate judiciary committee has set october 22nd as the date for the senate to vote on recommending approval of barrett's supreme court nomination.

October 22 set as date to vote on scotus nomination amy coney barrett expected to ... republicans are racing to confirm president donald trump's pick before the election.

Democrats say there is little they can do to stop barrett's confirmation... which would create a conservative majority on the court, for years to come.

Today's session was held without barrett after she testified during two days of questioning... telling senators she would be her own judge and not a pawn of president