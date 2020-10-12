Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SCOTUS - Amy Coney Barret Nomination 10.15.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
SCOTUS - Amy Coney Barret Nomination 10.15.2020
The latest on the supreme court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

To the latest on the supreme court nomination of amy coney barrett.

The senate judiciary committee has set october 22nd as the date for the senate to vote on recommending approval of barrett's supreme court nomination.

L3: nation view white october 22 set as date to vote on scotus nomination amy coney barrett expected to ... republicans are racing to confirm president donald trump's pick before the election.

Democrats say there is little they can do to stop barrett's confirmation... which would create a conservative majority on the court, for years to come.

Today's session was held without barrett after she testified during two days of questioning... telling senators she would be her own judge and not a pawn of president




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump looms large on first day of Barrett hearing as Dems sound alarms over ObamaCare, election, coronavirus

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday is about Judge Amy Coney Barret's nomination to the...
FOXNews.com - Published

‘This is an Election Year’: Lindsey Graham Addresses Elephant in the Room at Start of Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Edges Toward Confirmation [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Edges Toward Confirmation

Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections. (10-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:06Published
SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020 [Video]

SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020

The senate judiciary committee will vote today on whether or not -- judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination -- will be sent on to the full court.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Barrett to keep ‘open mind’ on cameras in SCOTUS [Video]

Barrett to keep ‘open mind’ on cameras in SCOTUS

President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Wednesday she was open to at least one sweeping change for the nation's top judicial body - allowing cameras into the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published