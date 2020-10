The Republican -led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing the way for a final Senate confirmation vote planned for Monday.

Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race [NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge House Judiciary Committee Republicans and committee member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) are spreading a misleading..

Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the Republicans' rush to install President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader..

The full exchange, which runs approximately 37 minutes, was taped Tuesday at the White House.

Despite Democrats' boycotting the meeting Thursday morning, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham proceeded with a party-line vote to advance the..

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones Set To Take On Tuberville In Bruising Alabama Senate Fight Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the only Democratic Senator from the Deep South. Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville. In December 2017 Jones narrowly won a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions. Now, he faces much tougher odds against Tuberville. Tuberville is a former Auburn University football coach. He has earned President Donald Trump's endorsement. He easily defeated Sessions in a July runoff

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images The Senate Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas on Thursday to force Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO..

A senate panel voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott. Posters depicting..

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. Here's what happens next.

Trump nominated Barrett to succeed the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is the...