Barrett Joins The Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday.

Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice.

According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer.

The conditions under which Barrett is serving are unprecedented.

Her Senate vote of 52-48 was one of the closest in history.

President Donald Trump is one of the most divisive presidents ever.

Barrett vowed to be fair and independent.

Before the end of the year she will hear cases on the Affordable Care Act, and cases related to the upcoming 2020 Election.