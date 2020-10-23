Global  
 

US elections: Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court nominee despite Democrats' opposition

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:42s - Published
The US Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the nation's highest court one week before the presidential elections.View on euronews


Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation

 Republican Senators celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett by a deeply divided Senate late Monday. The vote installs President Donald Trump's..
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court majority formany years to come. Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Gloria Tso reports.

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in [Video]

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin [Video]

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats. Gloria Tso reports.

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

 The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney..
Race to the White House: Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage

 With eight days before Election Day, more people already have cast ballots in this year's US presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 race..
Lesley Stahl Gets Security Due to Death Threat After Trump Interview

 The "60 Minutes" interview President Trump cut short over what he felt was unfair questioning from Lesley Stahl has left her, and her family, in a dangerous..
How do Trump's extraordinary betrayals stand up against history? He could be the worst.

 Putting Trump in context is the best way to highlight and understand his betrayals. History is the highest court, and its verdict can't be appealed.
Democrats Try to Shut Down Senate, Seeking to Stain Barrett Confirmation

Lacking the ability to block President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Democrats are using the final...
US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on...
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court in Near Party-Line Vote

The full Republican-led Senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy...
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20 [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20

Senate Republicans overruled the opposition to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to U.S. Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, following Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

