Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election.
Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.
