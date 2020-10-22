Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election.

MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court majority formany years to come.

Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.