Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election.

MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court majority formany years to come.

Mr Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberalicon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on issuesincluding abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even the president’s own re-election bid.


Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump claims his son Barron's virus infection was 'gone' after '15 minutes'

 Despite US president Donald Trump claiming his son Barron's coronavirus infection was "gone" after "15 minutes", a new study says the virus has likely become the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in [Video]

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News

In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice only eight days before a presidential election.
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court of U.S.

 There were no eleventh-hour surprises -- Amy Coney Barrett got the votes she needed to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is now..
TMZ.com

Mike Espy's Senate race in Mississippi is getting a fresh look from Democrats, including Barack Obama. Here's why

 Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy is getting new attention in deeply red Mississippi as donations pour in after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.
USATODAY.com

Carrie Severino and Elizabeth Wydra talk about the Supreme Court battle on "The Takeout" — 9/25/2020

 Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, and Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, join Major to talk about..
CBS News

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

 The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney..
WorldNews

Race to the White House: Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage

 With eight days before Election Day, more people already have cast ballots in this year's US presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 race..
New Zealand Herald

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
New Zealand Herald

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majority

 Barrett was set to begin work, participate in her first private conference with colleagues, and take her place on the bench, all before Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice at White House

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, fresh off her confirmation to serve as an associate justice on the nation's...
Upworthy


Clarence Thomas to administer oath of office for Amy Coney Barrett

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the official Constitutional Oath to Judge Amy...
FOXNews.com


Sen. Blumenthal Warns of 'Consequences' If Barrett Confirmed

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in a speech on the Senate floor Monday warned of consequences if...
Newsmax


pachupy8_8

Pachupy RT @KaivanShroff: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed 96-3. She was a trailblazer and a beacon of Justice. Amy Coney Barrett has less than… 5 seconds ago

BouwerThinus

thinus bouwer RT @WhiteHouse: CONFIRMED: Amy Coney Barrett will be the 115th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court! https://t.co/wHqTGMXTDD 5 seconds ago

nymets22

Pat Connors Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed by Senate as the Next Supreme Court Justice https://t.co/xCttVbdluF via @YouTube 8 seconds ago

Gorblinsndshit

Winter 🍄✨ RT @voxdotcom: Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by a slim 52-48 vote. The 48 senators who voted against Barrett represent 13.5 million more… 16 seconds ago

voddyvu

The Cookie Queen RT @senatemajldr: The Senate just confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States. One of the most impressive… 18 seconds ago

MyhopeWorldRia

• 𝓡𝓲𝓪 루피타 BTS ⁷ RT @bestcoastginger: Gay marriage is the new toilet paper. Get it while you still can! #AmyComeyBarrett https://t.co/jHtaB1WWuy 18 seconds ago

sgar_7

SG RT @KaivanShroff: Amy Coney Barrett is the first Justice in over 150 years to be confirmed to the Supreme Court without *any* bipartisan su… 20 seconds ago

mlovatt1

Mark Lovatt Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to supreme court in major victory for US conservatives...and the reason why state and l… https://t.co/p2HP23PvrH 32 seconds ago


Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court [Video]

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday with just days to go before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20 [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20

Senate Republicans overruled the opposition to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
McGrath forum 10.26.20 [Video]

McGrath forum 10.26.20

While Mitch McConnell was in Washington confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, his opponents in the race for US Senate took part in a televised debate.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY