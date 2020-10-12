|
|
|
Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Some approve of President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination, while others do not.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 12, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- Senate hearings for Judge Amy Coney...
CNA - Published
Also reported by •News24
|
In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •NPR
|
Senator Josh Hawley preemptively blasted Democrats for "anti-religious bigotry" in the Senate...
Mediaite - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|