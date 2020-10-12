Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Some approve of President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination, while others do not.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'I believe I can serve my country,' Amy Coney Barrett to tell senators

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 12, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- Senate hearings for Judge Amy Coney...
CNA - Published Also reported by •News24


Amy Coney Barrett casts herself in the mold of Antonin Scalia on Day 1 of Supreme Court hearings

In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPR


Sen. Hawley Exploits Religion by Baselessly Accusing Democrats of Imposing ‘Religious Test’ on Amy Coney Barrett

Senator Josh Hawley preemptively blasted Democrats for "anti-religious bigotry" in the Senate...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
Sen. Crapo opening statement, Idaho officials respond to SCOTUS confirmation hearing [Video]

Sen. Crapo opening statement, Idaho officials respond to SCOTUS confirmation hearing

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett has exemplary academic and legal credentials and is preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Crapo.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:59Published
Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will be taking center stage at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Andria Borba reports. (10/12/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:37Published