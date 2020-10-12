Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings



San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:52 Published 4 minutes ago

Sen. Crapo opening statement, Idaho officials respond to SCOTUS confirmation hearing



“Judge Amy Coney Barrett has exemplary academic and legal credentials and is preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Crapo. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:59 Published 27 minutes ago