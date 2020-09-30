Biden Made False Statements About Barrett Confirmation

On Monday, the U.S. Senate began confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to join the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Barrett's confirmation hearings are "unconstitutional." However, according to CNN, Biden is wrong.

"Legal experts say there is nothing strictly unconstitutional about Barrett's confirmation process." Josh Blackman, a South Texas College of Law professor who specializes in constitutional law, told CNN, "I have no idea what VP Biden meant.