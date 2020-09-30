Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her own words

 What kind of justice might Amy Coney Barrett be? We take a look at her own words to find out.
BBC News
US Supreme Court hearing: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing underway [Video]

US Supreme Court hearing: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing underway

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:16Published

What Amy Coney Barrett said in 2016 about confirming justices in election years

 "It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation,"..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Woman Threatens to Sue Neighbor Over Biden Lawn Sign

 Joe Biden lawn signs are triggering people in certain parts of the country ... like this woman who threatened to sue her neighbor in an epic meltdown captured on..
TMZ.com
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by 11 points [Video]

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by 11 points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Western Michigan, a longtime GOP stronghold, now a battleground

 Joe Biden is ahead in Michigan 52 to 46%, a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush' [Video]

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday castigated Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee for pressing ahead with a confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process [Video]

Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process

Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

The parties offer divergent portraits of Barrett as the Senate opens hearings.

 Democrats and Republicans offered divergent portraits of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Senate opened her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
NYTimes.com

United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary standing committee of the United States Senate

Senator Graham's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

 In his opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified..
CBS News

Senator Feinstein's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

 In her opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, accused Republicans of..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Biden says Barrett's Catholic faith 'should not be considered' during confirmation process

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith “should...
FOXNews.com - Published

Biden takes heat after saying confirming Barrett would not be 'constitutional’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pushback to his claim that Republican efforts...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump [Video]

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published