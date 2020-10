President Trump is traveling, and Joe Biden will speak virtually. The Senate will meet to advance...



Related videos from verified sources Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice



Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 9 hours ago Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in



President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 11 hours ago Justice Amy Coney Barrett Takes First Of Two Oaths After Senate Confirmation Vote



Amy Coney Barrett took her first of two oaths at the White House Monday night, right after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm the Chicago -based federal judge to the U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:41 Published 12 hours ago