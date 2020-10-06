Global  
 

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov.

3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings should have been postponed due to the recent spate of coronavirus infections at the Capitol.


