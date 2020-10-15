Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Oct.

What you need to know: Oct. 15

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Action news now is tracking breaking news... police are on scene at this hour - investiging a plice involved shooting - which has left one man dead.

Chico police say it happened wednesday evening near the shopping plaza on martin luther king junior parkway and e.

20th.

Police say the man was holding a knife and threatening people.

Two chico police officers fired shots per police protocol - both officers on administrative leave - and the butte county d.a.'s office is now investigating... northern california is still under a red flag warning.

That will last through friday evening as high fire danger persists.

P-g-e is also prepared to roll out power shutoffs for public safety.

To learn if your address is or will be affected - visit the pg&e psps website.

We have a link on action news now dot com under newslinks.### happening today senate judiciary committee chairman lindsey graham has scheduled a committee vote to approve judge amy coney barrett's nomination that move would set up a final confirmation vote on the senate floor the week of october 26th.

Tonight was supposed to be the second presidential debate.

But now the two candidates won't face each other... instead they will face voters.

President trump in florida democratic nominee joe biden in pennsylvania each holding their own town hall.### you're never more than 10 minutes