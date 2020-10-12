Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention



Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention. She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution. The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. Mehbooba's daughter, who runs her Twitter account, confirmed the news. Former J&K CM and Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah welcomed the development. Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained last year. They were released in March. A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32