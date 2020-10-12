Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Senator slams 'hypocrisy and rush' at Barrett hearing

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used his entire allotted time during Tuesday's confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to detail what he called a Republican party "scheme" to deploy dark money in an effort to appoint conservative judges.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon Whitehouse United States Senator from Rhode Island

Senator reveals how Trump picked Amy Coney Barrett to dump Obamacare, gay rights and abortion

 Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used all 30 minutes of his time at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday to reveal how Donald..
WorldNews
Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush' [Video]

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday castigated Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee for pressing ahead with a confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Campaign Suggests Omarosa Manigault Newman Pay for $1 Million in Ad Spending

 The suggestion emerged in an arbitration case over the critical comments Ms. Manigault Newman, a former White House aide, made about President Trump in her 2018..
NYTimes.com

Trump files Supreme Court request to stop release of his tax records

 The president is trying to keep his tax records from a grand jury.
CBS News

Trump’s Attack on Diversity Training Stifles Racial Reconciliation Efforts

 A presidential executive order banning the “malign ideology” of racial sensitivity training has rippled through government into academia and corporate..
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

There is a giant photo of Mikey Williams, his family inside the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing. What he wants lawmakers to remember.

 In Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, Democrats showcased portraits of Americans they say would be affected if the Affordable Care Act was eliminated.
USATODAY.com

Key takeaways from Amy Coney Barrett's first round of questioning

 During a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, chief legal..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

 SEOUL—Let the missiles fall where they may, President Trump is still smitten by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump, who famously said he and Kim “fell in..
WorldNews

Energized Texans head to polls amid pandemic

 Even as COVID-19 rages on, Texas voters will head to the polls. Democrats and Republicans alike say they'll risk exposure to the coronavirus to make their votes..
USATODAY.com

Suspects in Michigan kidnap plot also weighed targeting Virginia governor: FBI

 (Reuters) - Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and..
WorldNews

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention [Video]

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention. She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution. The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. Mehbooba's daughter, who runs her Twitter account, confirmed the news. Former J&K CM and Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah welcomed the development. Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained last year. They were released in March. A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published
Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published
Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson [Video]

Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson

During Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Ben Sasse delivered what he called an "eighth-grade" lesson on the difference between civics..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published