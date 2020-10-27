Amy Coney Barrett confirmed 10.26.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

In our top story at eleven..

A new justice confirmed to the u.s. supreme court.

Senate republcians voting this evening to confirm president trump's nominee... judge amy coney barrett to fill the seat vacated by the late justice ruth bader ginsburg.

Faith abubey is on capitol hill with details of the historic vote.

Pkg nats: yeas 52, nays 48 and with that - senate republicans cemented a 6-3 conservative majority on the u.s. supreme.

A vote that makes amy coney barrett only the fifth woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Mcconnel sot: "this is one of the most brilliant and well qualified nominees in our lifetime" democrats fighting the process all the way till the very end - arguing it's too close to the election and threatens the future of the affordable care act, civil and abortion rights schumer sot: "the american people will suffer the consequences of judge barret's far right, out of the main stream views for generations" soon after the confirmation vote, newly minted justice barrett and several prominent republicans headed to the white house for an outdoor swearing in ceremony trump sot justice barrett made clear she will issue rulings based solely upon a faithful reading of the law and the constitution as written, not legislate from the bench.

Justice clarence thomas -- on hand to administer one of two oaths of office barrett needs to take before beginning her duties on the high court.

Nats swearing in one of her first cases - a provision of the affordable care act before the court just a week after the election.

Barrett sot the oath that i have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that i will do my job without any fear or favor then i will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.

Tag: soon after the vote, a few progressive democrats quickly took to twitter with three words - expand the court joe biden has said if he wins, he'd appoint a commmission to study any changes to the u.s. supreme court faith abubey abc