Women In Cities Across The Country March Against Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

Dan Dawgman With the women's marches in cities across the country yesterday, those are only the beginning of what will be the l… https://t.co/pX55RtssAP 28 seconds ago
shewa tatek RT @MikeBloomberg: The most important election of our lifetimes is fast approaching. And as we see in today’s @WomensMarch, millions of wom… 1 minute ago
Rick Gale Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Washington, D.C., and in hundreds of cities across the country for the fif… https://t.co/JDVQ1INQoe 49 minutes ago
EducatedWildChildGrownUp WOMEN MARCHES PLANNED IN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS ELECTION DAY DRAWS CLOSER
*** WOW @realDonaldTrump I don't I… https://t.co/iM3vSXDP8W 50 minutes ago
Beverly Riffe RT @MichaelArt123: Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to prot… 57 minutes ago
Me RT @seattletimes: Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to prote… 1 hour ago
TimesNow RT @usambovu: In Women's Marches across the country on Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Washington, D.C., a… 1 hour ago
Kevin Anderson RT @bulldoghill: Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to protes… 2 hours ago
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.
Inside the Bullpen: Robert Barnes & Susan EstrichWashington Post Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes and University of Southern California law professor Susan Estrich break down the remaining path toward confirmation for Amy Coney Barrett with Frank..
Hundreds Of Women March To State House In Opposition Of Amy Coney BarrettMany women turned out on the Boston Common for a march to oppose Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.