Women In Cities Across The Country March Against Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Women In Cities Across The Country March Against Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination
CBS4's Michael George reports on the demonstrations.

Photos show thousands joining the Women's March in DC to protest Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

Organizers projected that over 116,000 people would attend one of the at least 429 demonstrations...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNPRMediaiteThe Wrap


Last day of Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court hearings to feature debate, character witnesses

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to debate Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteBBC NewsThe WrapBelfast TelegraphDenver Post


Amy Coney Barrett's former law clerk talks about her experiences with Supreme Court nominee

Two of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett's former law clerks wrote an opinion piece for...
CBS News - Published


Dan Dawgman With the women's marches in cities across the country yesterday, those are only the beginning of what will be the l… https://t.co/pX55RtssAP 28 seconds ago

shewa tatek RT @MikeBloomberg: The most important election of our lifetimes is fast approaching. And as we see in today’s @WomensMarch, millions of wom… 1 minute ago

Rick Gale Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Washington, D.C., and in hundreds of cities across the country for the fif… https://t.co/JDVQ1INQoe 49 minutes ago

EducatedWildChildGrownUp WOMEN MARCHES PLANNED IN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS ELECTION DAY DRAWS CLOSER *** WOW @realDonaldTrump I don't I… https://t.co/iM3vSXDP8W 50 minutes ago

Beverly Riffe RT @MichaelArt123: Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to prot… 57 minutes ago

Me RT @seattletimes: Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to prote… 1 hour ago

TimesNow RT @usambovu: In Women's Marches across the country on Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Washington, D.C., a… 1 hour ago

Kevin Anderson RT @bulldoghill: Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to protes… 2 hours ago


Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:00Published
Inside the Bullpen: Robert Barnes & Susan Estrich [Video]

Inside the Bullpen: Robert Barnes & Susan Estrich

Washington Post Supreme Court reporter Robert Barnes and University of Southern California law professor Susan Estrich break down the remaining path toward confirmation for Amy Coney Barrett with Frank..

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 06:30Published
Hundreds Of Women March To State House In Opposition Of Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Hundreds Of Women March To State House In Opposition Of Amy Coney Barrett

Many women turned out on the Boston Common for a march to oppose Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:01Published