Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Edges Toward Confirmation
Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections.
(10-15-20)
SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020The senate judiciary committee will vote today on whether or not -- judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination -- will be sent on to the full court.
Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing roomBefore speaking to reporters, Senator Ted Cruz removed his mask outside the hearing room for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.
Senate Judiciary Committee Sets Vote On Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation For October 22Thursday was the final day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.