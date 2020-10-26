Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Global  
 

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote.

Only one Republican, US Sen.

Susan Collins of Maine, voted against Barrett's nomination.

The 48-year-old was confirmed just eight days before Election Day, and to vociferous opposition from Senate Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday celebrated Barrett's impending confirmation.

This is something to really be proud of and feel good about.

We made an important contribution to the future of this country.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)


