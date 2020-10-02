Global  
 

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Mike Lee Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has tested positive for COVID-19.He revealed the test results in a statement...
Video of Sen. Mike Lee, Who Just Tested Positive For Covid, Hugging People at Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Goes Viral

Video of Sen. Mike Lee, Who Just Tested Positive For Covid, Hugging People at Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Goes Viral Video of Senator Mike Lee hugging fellow attendees at the Rose Garden nomination of Amy Coney Barrett...
Utah Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus 5 days after attending White House event announcing Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

The Republican attended events at the White House and Capitol Hill this week where he was...
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after positive test [Video]

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after positive test

President has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.

Maskless Trump tosses hats to Minnesota crowd hours before positive COViD test [Video]

Maskless Trump tosses hats to Minnesota crowd hours before positive COViD test

Hours before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, this footage from September 30 shows the maskless Republican tossing hats out to his supporters at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Coronavirus Concerns Surround Amy Coney Barrett's Meetings With Cory Gardner And Other Senators [Video]

Coronavirus Concerns Surround Amy Coney Barrett's Meetings With Cory Gardner And Other Senators

There are new coronavirus concerns surrounding Amy Coney Barrett's meetings with U.S. senators including Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado's junior senator. Barrett has tested negative for COVID but she met..

