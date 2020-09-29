WHO Director-General wishes Trump a swift Covid-19 recovery

Trump and coronavirus: What happens next?



Donald Trump’s stunning announcement that he has tested positive forcoronavirus has plunged the US deeper into uncertainty just a month before thepresidential election. The president has spent much of the year playing downthe threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. Althoughthe White House’s physician has said Mr Trump is expected to continue carryingout his duties “without disruption” while he recovers, the diagnosis is sureto have a destabilising effect in Washington.

