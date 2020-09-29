WHO Director-General wishes Trump a swift Covid-19 recovery
The World Health Organization's Director-General wished "a full and swift"recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on Friday,after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady tested positivefor the coronavirus.
Donald Trump’s stunning announcement that he has tested positive forcoronavirus has plunged the US deeper into uncertainty just a month before thepresidential election. The president has spent much of the year playing downthe threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. Althoughthe White House’s physician has said Mr Trump is expected to continue carryingout his duties “without disruption” while he recovers, the diagnosis is sureto have a destabilising effect in Washington.
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that one million deaths from COVID-19 was "a very sad milestone", after many victims suffered "a terribly difficult and lonely death" and their families were unable to say goodbye.
Dr. Grant Colfax, Health Director for the City of San Francisco, said President Trump has been disregarding the COVID-19 science since the beginning and now it’s finally caught up to him. Colfax said..