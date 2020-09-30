Watch: Burj Khalifa displays Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary

The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02. The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Rajghat from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in the last 16 days. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju flagged-in the cycle rally at Rajghat. While speaking to ANI, Second in Command RK Singh said, "I lost a leg in anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand in 2011. It didn't affect my personal life but a little impediment until my prosthetic leg. I started working out to be fit. I never actively played sports when all my limbs were intact. I started cycling later."
Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Multiple political parties including AAP, CPI(M) and other organisations are protesting at the Jantar Mantar for the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped, and later succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at a Delhi hospital.
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.
Israel and UAE quick to pursue economic ties - and the end of the office as we know it. Plus, the wildfires put California's wine industry under considerate strain. All in this week's Business Planet on Euronews.
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment..