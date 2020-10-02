Global  
 

Hear From The Candidate: State Assembly District 3 - James Gallagher

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
The November election is coming up and your mail-in ballots will be arriving in the upcoming weeks.

Hi I'm assemblyman James Gallagher two days after I was re-elected the camp fire raged through Butte County and destroy the town of paradise I immediately went to work while the smoke still filled our skies like midnight together working with survivors nonprofits and all levels of government we connected people to buy their resources and secured millions of dollars and relief and responding to this pandemic we must work together to reopen our economy safely based on our local data not one-size-fits-all dictates from the governor we must protect Prop 13 stop tax increases and eliminate wasteful spending finally we must repeal av5 and ensure that everyone has the right to earn a living as they see fit our battle is against corrupt government I continue to work hard to hold dwr and PG&E accountable are big bloated government caters to special interest and big business who aren't looking out for us every time I travel to the state capitol I have only one thing in mind fighting for the hard-working people in my district I'd be honored to earn your vote and continue to represent you in the State Assembly




