Connect with the candidate: Marianne Buttenschon

Incumbent Assemblywomen Marianne Buttenschon discusses her stance on the issues in the 119th Assembly District.

Interviews resume now...with a focus on the 119th assembly district.

--and the major party candidates.

Democratic incumbent marianne buttenchon joins us in studio.

Flooding has been a persistent problem.

The most recent, notable event, being the halloween floods of 2019.

In the days, weeks, months following...we heard from state officials, including the governor about what we need from the federal government.

If this happens again and if fema says no, what do you do, on the state level, to address long term recovery needs of flood victims....some of whom have lost it all in more than one event?

What are your views on the new bail reform laws?

What amendments, if any, would you make..... and how do you fight a downstate majority -- that seems to resistant to changing the laws?

Sales tax revenue has plummeted in the coronavirus pandemic.

Your job - going to albany - will be passing a state budget.

Tough budget decisions will be made.

What entities, agencies or organizations better prepare to have their state funding slashed or eliminated?

There have been a couple dozen executive orders....from the governor during the pandmemic.

--at this point, we are not fully reopened.

Where is the line between acting quickly....versus having checks and balances with thestae break.

