Understanding the 25th Amendment

What it would take for the president to transfer powers if he were unable to carry out his duties.

Low temperatures to white house officials, the move is precautionary and the president is only showing mild symptoms. newswatch 12's josh shelton joins us in studio now to discuss the process of transitioning power should the he's only showing mild symptoms right now and will continue his presidential duties from a hospital suite.

But should the president's condition worsen the transfer of power in this circumstance is laid out in the third and fourth section's of the 25-th amendment.

The president can sign a document that would temporarily grant presidential powers to the vice president, in this case mike pence.

Once president trump were to recover, he would submit a second document to congress stating he is capable of resuming his duties.

Dustin walcher says, "it's meant to be a temporary measure... to clarify in the event of a presidential incapacity who gets to decide if the president's incapacitated or not and who's in charge in what circumstances and who adjudicates that.

So that was sort of the idea behind the, behind the constitutional amendment."

There is some historical precedence for the 25-th amendment.

Section 3-- which is where the president voluntarily transfers power to the vice president-- has been used three times.

All three instances happened when the president at the time was undergoing a medical procedure requiring anesthesia.

The amendment also allows the vice president and white house cabinet to invoke the 25-th amendment should president trump's condition deteriorate rapidly and they deem he is not fit to carry out his responsibilities.

Dustin walcher says, "these are the powers that the government could exercise to make sure that there's continuity of government and that executive power is being legally wielded by an appropriate figure.

" walcher says if that were




