203 New Coronavirus Cases Reported at Penn State's Main Campus

Bay Area Counties Get New Blueprint for ReopeningThe state is about to launch a new blueprint for reopening more tiers of the economy. It's designed to lift up disadvantaged communities but some business wonder if they can survive. Len Ramirez..
Gov. Cuomo Threatening To Fine NYC For Not Controlling COVID ClustersAs the number of coronavirus cases climb in New York City, CBS2 has obtained fresh evidence that many people living in COVID clusters continue to ignore safety precautions; CBS2 political reporter..
Colorado Reports 680 New Coronavirus CasesThe latest numbers show nearly 2,000 deaths in Colorado due to COVID-19.