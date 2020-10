Kellyanne Conway, Other Officials With WH Ties Announce Testing Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:39s - Published 9 minutes ago Kellyanne Conway, Other Officials With WH Ties Announce Testing Positive For COVID-19 Along with Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame Rev. John I. Jenkins, Republican lawmakers Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have also announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Everingham #TrumpCovid And with Donald and Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway and a host of other GOP officials testi… https://t.co/wPx1c8BbYs 1 hour ago Azzam Elayan PhD Kellyanne Conway just announced she tested positive for the Covid-19, in addition to several presidential aids, GOP… https://t.co/JUbdn32xEC 3 hours ago JohnCablesPianoHippie My degree is in history. And I would have just loved to be a history major in the future writing papers on this sup… https://t.co/pkOopAHkkq 3 hours ago