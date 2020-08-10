Hathras case: 'Media should be given entry to bring out facts,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut vouched that media should be allowed to visit the Bulgaddhi village of Hathras to bring out the facts.

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut said, "When the illegal construction of an actress was demolished, journalists were forced to go and cover the issue.

Here a girl was raped and killed.

I don't know why the media were stopped.

If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit there to bring out the facts." The 19-year-old girl who was alleged gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras succumbed to injuries on September 29.

Family had accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30.

The led to nationwide protest, following which entry in the village was banned for everyone.