Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras case: 'Media should be given entry to bring out facts,' says Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Hathras case: 'Media should be given entry to bring out facts,' says Sanjay Raut

Hathras case: 'Media should be given entry to bring out facts,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut vouched that media should be allowed to visit the Bulgaddhi village of Hathras to bring out the facts.

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut said, "When the illegal construction of an actress was demolished, journalists were forced to go and cover the issue.

Here a girl was raped and killed.

I don't know why the media were stopped.

If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit there to bring out the facts." The 19-year-old girl who was alleged gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras succumbed to injuries on September 29.

Family had accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30.

The led to nationwide protest, following which entry in the village was banned for everyone.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

‘Gangrape of democracy’: Sanjay Raut on UP police ‘manhandling’ Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘Gangrape of democracy’: Sanjay Raut on UP police ‘manhandling’ Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police for forcibly stopping Rahul Gandhi during his march to Hathras on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut said that cops manhandling Rahul Gandhi was akin to ‘gangrape of democracy’. In a jibe at Kangana Raut, Raut further added that there is so much outrage when an actor’s illegal office is demolished but when a Dalit girl is gangraped and murdered, nobody is even allowed to ask questions. Rahul Gandhi was stopped by cops from going to Harthras to meet the family of the victim. UP govt had imposed section 144 in the region and has also now lodged an FIR against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The opposition has been attacking the Yogi government over the Hathras incident which has sent shockwaves across the nation. The outrage comes even as the UP police has cioted post mortem reports to claim that the girl had not been raped and there was an attempt to incite caste based tension. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Manhandling of Rahul Gandhi is gangrape of democracy, says Sanjay Raut

 A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was manhandled and stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Gandhi's collar was caught and he..
IndiaTimes

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India


Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram temple foundation laid, but jungle raj reigns in UP: Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Hathras incident, saying that "jungle raj" prevails in Uttar Pradesh even as..
IndiaTimes

'No one can stop me': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Hathras again

 The Gandhis will try to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
DNA

UP Congress chief put under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Hathras

 According to party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, police personnel have been stationed outside Lallu's house here and he is not being allowed to venture outside...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

i_manishjain

Manish Jain @_sanabby Several rape cases are reported everyday in India but only a few will get highlighted by the media and th… https://t.co/oI95yUaXSR 23 seconds ago

shank111991

Shashank Bhardwaj RT @AskAnshul: The way media has gathered at Hathras for coverage is commendable A request to those media channels: They should also visit… 33 seconds ago

mann999199

ManMohan Singh RT @ndtv: "I don't know why the media were stopped. If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit… 3 minutes ago

AnkitBajpai1978

Ankit Bajpai RT @ANI: I don't know why the media were stopped. If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit t… 4 minutes ago

lambilymonster

Lamb Monster 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ @yeshikasaxena2 @God_Of_Mistakex why media was not allowed to enter Hathras? why was her body burned in the middle… https://t.co/ZO6vFKulY5 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras case: Media allowed to enter victim's village [Video]

Hathras case: Media allowed to enter victim's village

Hathras administration allowed entry of media in the village of alleged gang-rape victim on Oct 03. Hathras Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena said, "Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
No media entry in Hathras village until SIT probe completes: ASP [Video]

No media entry in Hathras village until SIT probe completes: ASP

Entry of media and political delegations or individuals have been temporarily banned in Bulgaddhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh with the journalists barred until the SIT probe completes,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published
Sushant death: Rhea moves SC again; ED probe continues; Raut levels big charge [Video]

Sushant death: Rhea moves SC again; ED probe continues; Raut levels big charge

Fresh twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Monday. Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court on Monday with a fresh plea alleging “media trial”. Rhea said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published