IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports

In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked good in the three matches so far and have pocketed two wins.

Meanwhile, RR’s frailties came to the fore in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders as their middle-order failed to rise up to the challenge after the collapse of the top-order batsmen.

#IPL2020 #ViratKohli #RCBvsRR