Pence To Debate Harris Next Week

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Pence To Debate Harris Next Week
Pence To Debate Harris Next Week

Kamala Harris

Debate commission says Harris and Pence will still meet on stage next week

 Next week's debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris
WorldNews

Should Biden agree to more debates with Trump? Some Democrats say no after messy night

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will continue to debate President Donald Trump despite a chaotic first debate Tuesday night, his campaign confirmed...
WorldNews

Biden team encourages early voting with new USPS Snapchat campaign

 Biden-Harris campaign

On Wednesday, the Biden for President team will release a new Snapchat lens encouraging supporters to vote early in key swing..
The Verge

Harris slams Trump after debate: "A dog whistle through a bullhorn"

 "Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is," said vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
CBS News

There will be more space between Pence and Harris at next week's debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be separated by...
Upworthy - Published

Commission says Harris-Pence debate still on

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Biden campaign lodges 'health and safety' objection over VP debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be seated 12 feet apart at the event next week, instead of 7 feet.
Upworthy - Published


chrisfholm

Chris Holm I wanna see Harris dismantle Pence as much as the next progressive, but this debate should be postponed until the T… https://t.co/CFy3dbHcEf 2 minutes ago

davewiner

[email protected] Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be seated 12 feet apart at the event next week, instead of 7 feet. https://t.co/80s6aD86CM 2 minutes ago

DoNotTrustTrump

Trump: Vote 🇺🇲him🇺🇲out RT @edokeefe: .@Peggynoonannyc⁩: "You know what's about to take on heightened importance? The vice-presidential debate next Wednesday. Amer… 2 minutes ago

777Cuddy

Cuddy 777 RT @news5wcyb: The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald T… 5 minutes ago

greatauntsheila

Sheila Enright RT @LisaDNews: NEW. Biden senior source tells me: - Harris-Pence debate next week. They want the distance by candidates to be much greate… 9 minutes ago

charrito23

charrito23 There will be more space between Pence and Harris at next week's debate https://t.co/Bhhe0N75WX 16 minutes ago

Jewellya_

Julia: 👊💥 (she/her) BLM 🏳️‍🌈 So Pence debates Harris, then Trump is incapacitated. Pence must assume the presidency and debate Biden next? Woul… https://t.co/1SVzn6Bcdr 16 minutes ago

JanUnhinged

Red State Blue JC RT @politico: The Biden campaign has raised a health and safety objection with the Commission on Presidential Debates ahead of next week's… 21 minutes ago


Mike Pence Visiting Pittsburgh Next Week

Mike Pence Visiting Pittsburgh Next Week

The Vice President will be in Export for a roundtable meeting with pro-life leaders.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:09Published
Vice President Mike Pence To Hold Rally In Pennsylvania Next Week

Vice President Mike Pence To Hold Rally In Pennsylvania Next Week

The rally is to take place in Exeter, Pennsylvania, near Wilkes-Barre.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published