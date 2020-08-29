|
Pence To Debate Harris Next Week
Video Credit: Wochit News
- Duration: 00:29s - Published
Pence To Debate Harris Next Week
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be separated by...
Upworthy - Published
|
The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled...
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be seated 12 feet apart at the event next week, instead of 7 feet.
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources