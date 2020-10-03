Overtime, Oct. 3 - Pt. 2

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

At Marion Co., Copper Basin at Lookout Valley, Sweetwater at Red Bank, Hixson at Soddy Daisy

Three games this season, and then they went into quarantine, which basically turned into a hibernation.

The warriors returned to action friday for the first time in a nearly a month, and they had to tackle the hottest team in their region in undefeated bledsoe county.

P ick up late in the first half.

Marion's taye hutchins gets out of the carnage.... makes it 30 yards down the field.

=== warriors go for it on 4th down.

Anthony guevara floats up a pass.

Its picked off by cadillac siever.

He makes it 10 yards before he is stopped.

=== warriors finishes out the half with no gain in yardage.

=== bledsoe's first drive of the second half.

Dylan robeck gets the ball.

He finds the gap and runs the ball 25 yards.

=== quarterback harmon keith passes the ball, connects with gunner sweatt.

=== keith looking to his left again, this time he finds siever in the endzone.

Touchdown bledsoe.

They go up 7-0.

=== bledshoe wins this one 17 to 0.

Lookout valley hosting the undefeated copper basin for senior night.

=== this is why the cougars are undefeated.

Quarterback bryson grabowski on the run.... what a connection to receiver caden william.

=== grabowski runs it in himself for the extra 2 points.

8-0 cougars.

=== jackets trying to make something happen.

Ball pops out of running back jaxon quails' hands.

Cougars recover.

=== and drive.... running back sebastian balieies gets loose.

How does he not go down??

=== sets up this.

What one starts, one must finish.

Love the pull over from the lineman there, as well.

=== copper basin wins, 21-0.

Whitwell 28 sale creek 30 smith co 24 sequatchie 16 tellico plains 0 tyner 42 lenoir city 0 walker valley 41 the red bank lions emerged from quarantine tonight for a region match-up against sweetwater.

Red bank hasn't played since september 11th after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Opposing quarterbacks might choose to go into quarantine instead of facing red bank's defense.

The lions have already racked up 17 sacks in just four games.

They would add to that total on homecoming.

Third and long for the wildcats on their opening drive.

That plays right into b-j ragland's hands.

Literally.

Big fella with the tackle to force teh punt.

Later in the first quarter.

Wildcats try to run it.

When b-j ragland gets his hands on you, you're not going anywhere.

B-j was causing problems for sweetwater.

Second quarter, and b-j has the quarterback running for his life.

That forces a bad throw, and it's picked off by joseph blackmon.

He makes a nice return to put the lions in great field position.

Give to rico tremble.

He gets through the hole.

Flashes the stiff-arm.

Then he kind of curls around the pylon for the touchdown.

Red bank only led it 7-0 at the half.

But they revved up in the second half to win it 42-14 hixson took on rival soddy daisy.

Trojans were up 21-14 in the third quarter, and they're about to add to their advantage.

Trojans quaterback isaac barnes calls his own number and races in for the touchdown to make it 28-14.

Hixson trying to get their offense going.

But nykee logan fumbles, and the trojans pounce on it.

But then soddy daisy came down with the fumble-litis.

Tanner whittenbarger gets hit hard, and loses the football.

Hixson says thank you as they snap it up.

Hixson qb corey satterwhite connects downfield with braxton barton who tries to evade the trojan defense but comes up just short of the first down...making it fourth and one next play, and nykee logan takes the handoff and powers his way through the defense all the way to the endzone for a hixson touchdown, cutting the lead to 28 to 21.

That was the last score of the night as soddy daisy wins 28-21.

Woodstock 14 calhoun 35 mt zion 35 dade 33 dalton 24 carrollton 34 gordon lee 37 gordon central 7 we've seen a bunch of fumbles in the highlights, so you know there was plenty of hard hitting going on friday night.

But who had the best to earn this week's rib-wrecker honor?

We're going with red bank's a-d crutcher.

This hit doesn't cause a fumble, but he picks up the sweetwater ball carrier and buries him on the turf.

Crutcher turning tom weathers field into a burial ground.

Red bank's defense was strong once again as they won 42-14.

Ringgold should change its mascot to butter ... beacuse they're on.

A.

Roll!!

The tigers pop across i-75 for the battle of catoosa county.