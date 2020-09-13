Watch: Congress, Left workers break police barricading during protest in Kolkata

To depict the struggle of migrant workers and honour their determination, a Durga pandal in Kolkata outlined their lives during COVID-19 pandemic. "We wanted to portray the coming back home of the people of Bengal who were working outside the state, as coming back to their mother," said a member of the pandal association.
A puja pandal in Kolkata ahs installed the idol of a migrant worker with her children in place of Goddess Durga. This step has been taken to highlight the plight of the migrant workers who had been forced to leave cities during the lockdown. Thousands of them were seen walking by foot to their paces due to lack of jobs money and jobs to sustain themselves in the cities. The statue, installed by the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee, shows a saree-clad mother with a child in her arms. Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Goddess Durga - a halo with 10 hands. ‘The pandal is based on the theme of the life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown,’ said Sudip, President of the Pandal. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chasing a par total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish-line with 19 balls to spare. Skipper praised Cummins for stitching KKR's innings and said that he is being viewed as an all-rounder. Morgan said, "We have actually looked at Pat as an all rounder. The thing is he has been focusing on his gold in this trip so far. It has made a huge difference in his batting." Over changes in the batting line-up of the team, Skipper said, "I think given the strength and depth that we have in our batting line up and the different skill level and skill sets, we have to be as adaptable as possible playing against different oppositions." KKR have so far lost 4 matches of the 8 played. In the next match, Kolkata will lock horns with Hyderabad.
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) held protest in Shimla on September 14. The protest was staged outside Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly against the National Education Policy 2020. SFI members were also anguished over state government's statement of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 first in their state. They banged utensils to show their disagreement to the policy. NEP 2020, approved on July 29 this year, outlines vision of India's new education system.
Both youth and student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held protest in Chennai against NEET examinations. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) came out on roads to revolt against the NEET exams. They shouted anti-NEET slogans. NEET exams are to be held today across country amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Puja on the first day of Navratri at Gorakhnath temple on October 17. On the auspicious occasion, 'Kalash Sthapna' took place in Durga temple. CM Yogi is the chief priest of Gorakhnath Math.
Three people, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta who was shot dead on October 16 night in Firozabad. BJP leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night. "He was declared brought dead by hospital. 3 accused were arrested by police and are being questioned", Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad told media person.
Devotees queue up outside famous Banke Bihari Temple in UP's Mathura on the 1st day of Navratri. The temple has re-opened on October 17 after months of lockdown. People were seen flouting COVID guidelines. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
The state secretariat in Dehradun turned into a battleground after Congress protestors clashed with police personnel. Members of Congress' student unit, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) staged..
