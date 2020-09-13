Global  
 

Watch: Congress, Left workers break police barricading during protest in Kolkata

The All India Progressive Women's Association and Students' Federation of India (SFI), while protesting against the Hathras case, broke police barricading in Kolkata.

They demanded justice for the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

She succumbed to injuries on September 29.

The alleged mishandling of the Hathras gangrape and murder case by the Uttar Pradesh administration has resulted in nationwide uproar.


