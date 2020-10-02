Global  
 

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19.

Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on Saturdaymorning local time.

Mr Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National MilitaryMedical Centre on Friday afternoon in what doctors say was a precaution afterhe and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

 Christie helped President Trump with debate prep ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.
CBS News

Coronavirus Could Have United the Country. It Pushed It Further Apart.

 A president’s illness might rally people behind him. But in the Trump era, his health crisis is filtered through the partisan lenses that divide Americans on..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Withheld COVID Diagnosis and Exposed Hundreds to Virus

 Donald Trump's doctors just gave the low down on his condition, but the chief doctor dropped  some alarming information, including Trump tested positive way..
TMZ.com

Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus. Christie just announced, “I just received word..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Patriots quarterback Newton 'tests positive for Covid-19'

 New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus and will miss their next game against Kansas, say reports.
BBC News

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

 Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News

'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progress

 Trump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
USATODAY.com

Watch live: Trump's physician to give update on president's condition

 Dr. Sean Conley will provide an update on President Trump's condition after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
CBS News

President Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

 White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is "fatigued" but in "good spirits."
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best [Video]

Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center

The president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published
Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
COVID-19 'doesn't care if you're the president,' KC doctor says [Video]

COVID-19 'doesn't care if you're the president,' KC doctor says

Doctors in Kansas City are reminding the community to keep taking COVID-19 seriously following the news that President Trump and the First Lady tested positive for the virus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published