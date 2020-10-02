Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:36s - Published 2 minutes ago

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection.

"This morning the President is doing very well." That's the update Saturday from White House doctor Sean Conley, who said President Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday – just hours after publicly revealing that he and wife Melania were infected with the novel coronavirus, an extraordinary twist that has upended the presidential race a month before the November 3 election.

Since then, the president's health has been shrouded in a cloud of mystery.

"At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress that the President has made.

Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and some fatigue - all of which are now resolving and improving." Contrary to that rosy outlook, Trump's vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with his health said Saturday, adding the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care... And President Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery.

Trump, however, tweeted Saturday: "Doctors, nurses and all at the great Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are amazing!!!

With their help, I am feeling well!” At 74 years old and obese, Trump is considered high risk.

The medical team isn't sure when he will be well enough to leave the hospital.

Doctor Sean Dooley: "We are monitoring him very closely for any complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better.

The President this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs." Trump is being given an experimental COVID-19 treatment that is still in clinical trials and a five-day course of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug that has been shown to shorten hospital stays.

As questions swirl around the president's health, the list of Republican insiders and Trump buddies also infected with COVID-19 getslonger.

Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for last week's debate, announced on Twitter Saturday that he too has tested positive for the coronavirus and on Friday,former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, and several Republican senators who attended last weekend's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House have also tested positive for COVID-19.