Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Hat Trick: Three GOP Senators Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus Hat Trick: Three GOP Senators Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Hat Trick: Three GOP Senators Test Positive For COVID-19

In the third such announcement since Friday, Sen.

Ron Johnson on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, Sen.

Johnson is the third Republican senator to announce a positive result for the disease.

Johnson's office said the senator returned to Washington, DC, on September 29 and was exposed to COVID-19 'shortly' afterward.

Aged 65, the Wisconsin senator is currently symptom-free and is in isolation.

He joins two fellow GOP Sens.

Mike Lee (R-Ut.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus [Video]

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published