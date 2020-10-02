Coronavirus Hat Trick: Three GOP Senators Test Positive For COVID-19
In the third such announcement since Friday, Sen.
Ron Johnson on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Business Insider, Sen.
Johnson is the third Republican senator to announce a positive result for the disease.
Johnson's office said the senator returned to Washington, DC, on September 29 and was exposed to COVID-19 'shortly' afterward.
Aged 65, the Wisconsin senator is currently symptom-free and is in isolation.
He joins two fellow GOP Sens.
Mike Lee (R-Ut.