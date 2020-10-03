Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich - Black Diablos Official Teaser

Check out the official "Black Diablos" teaser trailer for the action thriller movie Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W.

S.

Anderson.

It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta.

Monster Hunter Release Date: December 2020 After you watch Monster Hunter let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!