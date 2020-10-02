Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

12 Hour Shift Movie clip with David Arquette

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:05s - Published
12 Hour Shift Movie clip with David Arquette

12 Hour Shift Movie clip with David Arquette

12 Hour Shift Movie clip with David Arquette - Plot synopsis: Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis) is desperate to make it through her double shift without incident.

This is particularly hard to do when you’re an addict and are also involved in a black market organ-trading scheme.

When her hapless but dangerous cousin Regina (Chloe Farnworth) messes up a kidney delivery, chaos descends on the Arkansas hospital as Mandy and Regina frantically try to secure a replacement organ through any means necessary.

Things grow increasingly complicated when injured convict Jefferson (David Arquette) is brought in, and events spiral even further out of control.

Now Available everywhere Directed by Brea Grant Produced by Christina Arquette, David Arquette, Jordan Wayne Long, Tara Perry, Matt Glass


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

12 Hour Shift movie clip - We'll take your organs then [Video]

12 Hour Shift movie clip - We'll take your organs then

12 Hour Shift movie clip - We'll take your organs then - Plot synopsis: Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis) is desperate to make it through her double shift without incident. This is particularly hard to do..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:21Published
12 Hour Shift Movie Clip - Nurses talk [Video]

12 Hour Shift Movie Clip - Nurses talk

Plot synopsis: It’s 1998 and over the course of one night at an Arkansas hospital, a junkie nurse, her scheming cousin and a group of black market organ-trading criminals get caught up in a heist..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:48Published
Death Of Me movie - Clip with Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth - The necklace [Video]

Death Of Me movie - Clip with Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth - The necklace

Plot synopsis: Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published