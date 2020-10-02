12 Hour Shift Movie clip with David Arquette

12 Hour Shift Movie clip with David Arquette - Plot synopsis: Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis) is desperate to make it through her double shift without incident.

This is particularly hard to do when you’re an addict and are also involved in a black market organ-trading scheme.

When her hapless but dangerous cousin Regina (Chloe Farnworth) messes up a kidney delivery, chaos descends on the Arkansas hospital as Mandy and Regina frantically try to secure a replacement organ through any means necessary.

Things grow increasingly complicated when injured convict Jefferson (David Arquette) is brought in, and events spiral even further out of control.

Now Available everywhere Directed by Brea Grant Produced by Christina Arquette, David Arquette, Jordan Wayne Long, Tara Perry, Matt Glass