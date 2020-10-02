Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital.

In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now.

“We are workinghard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have tomake America great again “I’ll be back.

I think I’ll be back soon and I lookforward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirus

 Three Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
CBS News

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election Day

 While President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News

What Trump’s hospitalization means for his administration

 President Trump’s hospitalization leaves many unanswered questions. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discusses how the administration..
CBS News

President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment

 As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

US judge blocks Donald Trump's H-1B visa ban

A federal judge has blocked the enforcement of the H-1B visa ban issued by US President Donald Trump...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

LeahLan1

Leah Lan RT @EpochTimes: “I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back—I have to be back because we still have to make Amer… 5 minutes ago

Mythai1214NJ

Jerseyboy RT @politico: Donald Trump today addressed his health in a video recorded from a Walter Reed hospital room. “I came here, wasn’t feeling s… 9 minutes ago

stephan39156291

Stephanie RT @MSNBC: NEW: President Trump in first video from Walter Reed medical center: "I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better no… 19 minutes ago

tv9gujarati

tv9gujarati I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to… https://t.co/EsXSqrEqhP 23 minutes ago

anshu2390

Anshuman Kumar RT @ANI: I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America gr… 29 minutes ago

meep1972

Jason @BreitbartNews “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates… https://t.co/fxGAxWOW3E 29 minutes ago

Sara14946678

Sara June @smksdksck @greggutfeld @ichadlowe @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump fights for hard working people like you and me. I… https://t.co/DEOLsSzslu 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source Says [Video]

Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source Says

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published
President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19 [Video]

President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19

President Trump thanked Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff and even cracked a joke about his age as he fights COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 04:03Published
Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published