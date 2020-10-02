Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital.

In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now.

“We are workinghard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have tomake America great again “I’ll be back.

I think I’ll be back soon and I lookforward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”