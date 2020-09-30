Global  
 

Storm Alex brings severe flooding to English village

The village of Stoke Mandeville in Buckinghamshire in the UK was flooded today (October 4th) after heavy rain from Storm Alex.

Footage showed water covering roads and the front gardens of homes.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the area.




