Churches welcome back parishioners amid the COVID-19 pandemic
A joyful day for churches across Las Vegas as religious services were able to have up to 250 people.
Churches suffer financially amid pandemicFinancial losses are not unique to just businesses, some religious institutions are also being pushed to the point of bankruptcy amid the pandemic.
Madison church choir singing hymns to parishioners who are sheltered during the pandemicA church choir in Madison is singing hymns to parishioners who are unable to safely leave the house during the pandemic.
Local church shares pandemic operating practicesChurches continue to operate with health guidelines in place during the coronavirus pandemic.