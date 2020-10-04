Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:34s - Published
President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday
Natalie Brand reports questions remain about the President's condition.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump's doctors say he could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday

Physicians treating President Trump say his condition is improving, despite experiencing two drops in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostVOA Newscbs4.comCBS 2


Trump Took Steroid as Oxygen Levels Dropped, Doctors Say

President Trump’s doctors said his condition was improving and he could be discharged from the...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


President Trump's Doctors Provides New Update About His Health Amid Coronavirus Battle

President Donald Trump is pushing through his illness. The 74-year-old President of the United States...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: No One Should Have Gone To President Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster [Video]

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: No One Should Have Gone To President Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster

No one should have come in person last week to President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club because of the risk of COVID-19 infection. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
Coronavirus Latest: President Trump Continues To Improve, Receives 2nd Dose Of Remdesivir [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: President Trump Continues To Improve, Receives 2nd Dose Of Remdesivir

President Donald Trump continues to make improvements at a hospital in Maryland after his COVID diagnosis.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:33Published
Esme Murphy Breaks Down The Timeline Of President Trump’s COVID Diagnosis [Video]

Esme Murphy Breaks Down The Timeline Of President Trump’s COVID Diagnosis

It’s been a remarkable few days in presidential and pandemic history, Esme Murphy break it down (4:31).WCCO Mid-Morning – Oct. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:31Published