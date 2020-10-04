President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: No One Should Have Gone To President Trump's Fundraiser In BedminsterNo one should have come in person last week to President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club because of the risk of COVID-19 infection. Katie Johnston reports.
Coronavirus Latest: President Trump Continues To Improve, Receives 2nd Dose Of RemdesivirPresident Donald Trump continues to make improvements at a hospital in Maryland after his COVID diagnosis.
Esme Murphy Breaks Down The Timeline Of President Trump’s COVID DiagnosisIt’s been a remarkable few days in presidential and pandemic history, Esme Murphy break it down (4:31).WCCO Mid-Morning – Oct. 5, 2020