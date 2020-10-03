Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voter registration event held in Milwaukee Monday

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Voter registration event held in Milwaukee Monday

Voter registration event held in Milwaukee Monday

A voter registration drive called Come Alive October 5 was held in Milwaukee Monday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Voter registration event being held Monday in Milwaukee [Video]

Voter registration event being held Monday in Milwaukee

Souls to the Polls holds voter registration event on Monday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:33Published
Dolton Event Highlights Voter Registration, Census, COVID-19 Testing [Video]

Dolton Event Highlights Voter Registration, Census, COVID-19 Testing

Get out the vote, make yourself count, and stay well – those three messages were loud and clear Saturday morning at a special event in south suburban Dolton.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published
Milwaukee residents discuss how the coronavirus has impacted their voting process as election is one month away [Video]

Milwaukee residents discuss how the coronavirus has impacted their voting process as election is one month away

With a month to go until the 2020 Election, Milwaukee residents discuss how the ongoing pandemic has impacted their voting process during a voter registration event on Saturday, Mayor Barrett also..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:11Published