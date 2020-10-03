Global  
 

Trump Admin Insisted CDC Alter Data To Downplay COVID-19's Risk To Children

A former public affairs official of the US Department of Health and Human Services pressured the CDC to alter a report on the risk of COVID-19 to children.

Specifically, the editorial staff was pushed to alter epidemiological data on COVID-19's impact on children.

The novel coronavirus is estimated to have infected at least 7.43 million people in the US and has killed nearly 210,000 of them.


